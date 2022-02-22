Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.88. The company had a trading volume of 671,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.