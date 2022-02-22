Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sunoco by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

