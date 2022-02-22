SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 451,826 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

