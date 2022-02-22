Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.52.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.21 and a one year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

