SVB Leerink Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $245.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $224.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.
NYSE CI opened at $228.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
