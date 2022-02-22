SVB Leerink Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $245.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $224.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

NYSE CI opened at $228.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

