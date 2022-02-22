swisspartners Advisors Ltd Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 5.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. 82,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

