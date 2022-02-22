swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Tapestry comprises 2.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

