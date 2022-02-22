Sylebra Capital Ltd Grows Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Chindata Group accounts for 1.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,821. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

