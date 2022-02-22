Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Chegg worth $77,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.