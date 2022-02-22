Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Synaptics worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.