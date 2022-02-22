Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.62. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £18.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.
About Synectics
