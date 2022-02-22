Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.62. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £18.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

Get Synectics alerts:

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.