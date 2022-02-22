Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,045,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

