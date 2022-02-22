Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

TACBY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.