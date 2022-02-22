Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
TACBY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $7.98.
Tabcorp Company Profile
