Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TCMD traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 733,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

