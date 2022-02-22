Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taitron Components by 148.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

