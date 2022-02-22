TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Target Price to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.