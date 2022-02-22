Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tecnoglass worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TGLS opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $969.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

