Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

