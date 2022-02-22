TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.27

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.27 and last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 721556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.18%.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

