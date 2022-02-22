Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of TPX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 172,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

