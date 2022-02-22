TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.24 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and $406.95 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009927 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 12,191,163,689 coins and its circulating supply is 12,191,135,691 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.