Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% SunPower 27.71% 8.15% 2.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 SunPower 4 7 3 0 1.93

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.39 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.19 SunPower $1.12 billion 2.41 $475.05 million $1.70 9.23

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers. The Commercial and Industrial Solutions segment includes direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sales of energy under power purchase agreements. The Other Segment consists worldwide power plant project development, project sales, and U.S. manufacturing. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

