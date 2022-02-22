The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

AES stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. AES has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

