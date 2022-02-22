The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 47,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,621. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -522.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Macerich by 32.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.