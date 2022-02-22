The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarineMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

