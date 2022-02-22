The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $522,000 Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.