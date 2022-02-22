The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BRF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 34.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.54. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

