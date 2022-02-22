The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.85 and a beta of 2.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

