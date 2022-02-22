The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

