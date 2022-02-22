The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,154 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

