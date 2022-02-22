The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,018,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.