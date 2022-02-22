The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.