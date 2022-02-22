The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,089.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. 163,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The stock has a market cap of $383.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

