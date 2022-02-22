The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.96

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.96 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 148.20 ($2.02). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 152.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 124,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £712.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.96.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

