The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,539.50

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,539.50 ($20.94) and last traded at GBX 1,574.50 ($21.41), with a volume of 11906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,584.50 ($21.55).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($28.02) to GBX 2,240 ($30.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.59) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.42) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -323.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.35.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

