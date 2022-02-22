Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

