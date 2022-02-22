Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of FR stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

