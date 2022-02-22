Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.