Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,213,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.