Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NYSE TOST opened at $20.87 on Friday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

