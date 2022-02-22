TomoChain Market Capitalization Tops $90.23 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $90.23 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,802,700 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

