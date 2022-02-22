Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

