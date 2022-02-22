Toroso Investments LLC Has $604,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 544.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

