Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $651.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

