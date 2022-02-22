Toroso Investments LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $215.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

