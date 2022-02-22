TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,251 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $411.28 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

