TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $383.67 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

