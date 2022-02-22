TownSquare Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.