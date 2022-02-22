TownSquare Capital LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $172,080. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

