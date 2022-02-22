TownSquare Capital LLC Has $508,000 Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

